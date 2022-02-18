Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after buying an additional 105,114 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 5,408.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 77,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

