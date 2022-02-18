Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 104,824 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 969.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,824 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.