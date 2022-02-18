X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

