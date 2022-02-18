Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 45.4% in January

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

XELB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.