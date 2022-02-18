Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

