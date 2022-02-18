Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.
