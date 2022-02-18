Xion Finance (XGT) Price Tops $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $414,682.91 and $1,423.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.50 or 0.07165209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,452.25 or 1.00034069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

