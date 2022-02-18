Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.