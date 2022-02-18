YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in YETI by 16.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 75.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YETI by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in YETI by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

YETI stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

