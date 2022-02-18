YUSRA Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $7,692.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.79 or 0.06923560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,093.33 or 1.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003133 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

