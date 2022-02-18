Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,589. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $875.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

