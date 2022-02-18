Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,589. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $875.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.