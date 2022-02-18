Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denison Mines.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
