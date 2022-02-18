Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.23. 5,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $119.73 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

