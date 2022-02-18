Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $473.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.89 million and the highest is $476.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $425.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 4,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,117. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

