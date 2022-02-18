Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.