Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $1.45. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 3,590,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,722. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

