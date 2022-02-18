Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $462.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.