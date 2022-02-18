Zacks: Analysts Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charah Solutions.

CHRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

