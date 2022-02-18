Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report $60.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.73 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

MTLS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

