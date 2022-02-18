Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post sales of $6.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.23. 91,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. The stock has a market cap of $425.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

