Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report $17.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. argenx posted sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $518.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.36 million, with estimates ranging from $99.88 million to $144.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover argenx.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.26.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $9.79 on Friday, hitting $278.10. 243,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,130. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $372.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.34. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 364.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in argenx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in argenx by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

