Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.78 Million

Feb 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $268.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $268.60 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 891,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,785. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

