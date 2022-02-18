Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.