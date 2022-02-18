Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,669. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

