Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.10 billion and the highest is $7.24 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. 41,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,231. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.