Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,424. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

