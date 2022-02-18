Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Endo International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 84,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $698.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

