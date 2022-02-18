Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report sales of $26.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.37 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
