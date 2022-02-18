Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.20 million and the lowest is $318.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.34. 317,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,093. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.97.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.