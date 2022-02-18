Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Macy’s posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

