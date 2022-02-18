Zacks: Brokerages Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.71 million. Okta reported sales of $234.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.67. 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. Okta has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $290.60.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

