Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

OCFT stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $573.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $91,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

