Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $2.40 EPS

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

