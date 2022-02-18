Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

