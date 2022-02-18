Zacks Investment Research Comments on Biotricity, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biotricity in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biotricity by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.