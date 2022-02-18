Zacks Investment Research Comments on Biotricity, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biotricity in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biotricity by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
