Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Belden by 991.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Belden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Belden by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

