Zacks Investment Research Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,839 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

