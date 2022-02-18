Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) to “Buy”

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

BLDE stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $4,905,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,315,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

