Zano (ZANO) Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Zano has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $125,615.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,475.87 or 1.00092470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00269137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00147019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00307887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001384 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,070,296 coins and its circulating supply is 11,040,796 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

