Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $423.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $420.62 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.