Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,284,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

