ZooKeeper Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $591,382.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.05 or 0.06967522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.81 or 0.99946804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 109,219,729 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.