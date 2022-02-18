Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on ZWS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.
Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zurn Water Solutions
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
