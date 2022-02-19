-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 59,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,844. The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

