$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 325,027 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,655,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,587,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

