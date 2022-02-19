-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.