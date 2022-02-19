-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadiz.

CDZI opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

