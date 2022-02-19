-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

