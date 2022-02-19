$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 632,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

