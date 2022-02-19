-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Brokerages expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $6,832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $3,455,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $3,948,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. 774,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.