-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $6,832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $3,455,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $3,948,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. 774,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

