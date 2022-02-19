$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 416,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

